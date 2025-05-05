India Targets Pakistan with Indus Waters Treaty Suspension Amid Tensions

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Altaf Thakur announced on Monday that India has effectively launched three strikes against Pakistan: diplomatic, economic, and water-related. This follows New Delhi's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty after the terror attack in Pahalgam. Thakur raised questions about the treaty's relevance, emphasizing India's sovereignty.

In an interview with ANI, Thakur detailed India's strategic moves, highlighting the potential hardships Pakistan may face due to the treaty's suspension, which is critical for their agriculture and energy. This action is part of India's diplomatic response to Pakistan's alleged support for terrorism.

BJP leaders have signaled further measures against terrorists. Kavinder Gupta remarked that Pakistan will soon experience the consequences of the treaty's suspension. The Indian government has initiated several actions, including declaring several Pakistani diplomats persona non grata.

(With inputs from agencies.)