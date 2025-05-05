Trade Tensions and Leadership Shakeups Rattle Wall Street
Wall Street indices fell after new tariffs announced by President Trump sparked global trade war concerns. Additionally, Warren Buffett's plan to step down as Berkshire Hathaway's CEO weighed on financials. The Fed's monetary policy decisions remain in focus, while Skechers sees a major acquisition deal.
Wall Street's main indices took a hit on Monday following President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs, reviving fears of a global trade war. Concurrently, attention centers on the Federal Reserve's upcoming monetary policy decision this week. These actions stirred uncertainties across the financial markets.
On Sunday, Trump introduced a 100% tariff on movies produced outside the United States, though specifics of implementation remain unclear. This led to a drop for overseas production companies, with shares of Netflix and Amazon.com falling by 2.2% and 1.9%, respectively. Other major companies like Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount also saw declines.
Separately, Warren Buffett's announcement to step down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway led to a 6.2% drop in its class B shares, impacting the S&P 500's financial sector. As of 10:03 a.m. ET, notable declines were observed in major indexes, contributing to market instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
