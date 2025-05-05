Left Menu

Boosting Rural Lending: 'One State, One RRB' Revamps Banking Landscape

The 'One State, One RRB' initiative will enhance lending in agriculture, MSME, and government schemes. RRBs, now over 22,000 branches strong, aim for growth through a strategic amalgamation plan. The focus remains on improving financial performance, with a recent Rs 7,148 crore profit and reduced GNPA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 23:30 IST
Boosting Rural Lending: 'One State, One RRB' Revamps Banking Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An ambitious initiative, 'One State, One RRB', aims to bolster lending activities within regional rural banks (RRBs), particularly targeting the agricultural sector, MSMEs, and government-sponsored schemes, as outlined by Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju on Monday.

During a performance review meeting for RRBs and discussions regarding their amalgamation, Nagaraju urged both sponsor banks and RRBs to identify upcoming challenges. Notably, RRBs have expanded to more than 22,000 branches across 700 districts, predominantly in rural and semi-urban regions, according to a statement from the finance ministry.

The RRBs reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,148 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, achieving a historically low Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) rate of 5.3%. With the transition to 'One State, One RRB' as of May 1, 26 banks have been combined into standalone entities. This move reduces the total number of RRBs from 43 to 28, enhancing their viability and financial metrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025