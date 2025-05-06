S&P 500 Breaks Streak Amid Tariff Uncertainty

The S&P 500 concluded its longest gain streak in 20 years this Monday, reflecting investor apprehension following President Donald Trump's new tariff announcement, along with anticipation surrounding the Federal Reserve's imminent monetary policy decision this week.

Trump declared a 100% tariff on foreign-produced movies on Sunday, lacking detailed implementation plans, which induced immediate market reactions. Amid this news, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 98.60 points, the S&P 500 lost 36.29 points, and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 133.49 points.

With market dynamics at play, major indices faced volatility while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent affirmed the Trump administration's policies would bolster U.S. long-term investments despite short-term disruptions. As economic factors like the Institute for Supply Management survey indicated inflation pressures, eyes remain on the Fed's upcoming announcements, with potential interest rate cuts anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)