Left Menu

Unwavering Support for Federal Reserve Chair Amid Political Pressure

Global central bank leaders and top Wall Street CEOs are rallying behind Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The move follows the Trump administration's threats and a Justice Department probe, which Powell claims are intended to pressure the Fed over interest rate decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:58 IST
Unwavering Support for Federal Reserve Chair Amid Political Pressure
Federal Reserve

In an unprecedented show of unity, global central bank leaders and Wall Street CEOs have rallied in support of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. This collective solidarity follows the Trump administration's threats of criminal indictment, which Powell describes as efforts to intimidate and influence the Fed's interest rate decisions.

The U.S. central bank, under Powell's leadership, received subpoenas concerning a $2.5 billion renovation of its headquarters. Powell argues the investigation is a pretext to pressure the bank into lowering interest rates, a long-standing demand of President Trump. Echoing this stance, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon remarked that the move could backfire, potentially raising inflation and interest rates.

Central bank chiefs from Europe, Canada, and elsewhere underscored the importance of an independent Fed, vital to maintaining global financial and economic stability. They warned that political interference could erode trust and lead to increased volatility, both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Demands Police Accountability in Uttarakhand Farmer's Tragic Death

Congress Demands Police Accountability in Uttarakhand Farmer's Tragic Death

 India
2
U.N. Secretary-General's Warning to Israel Over UNRWA Restrictions

U.N. Secretary-General's Warning to Israel Over UNRWA Restrictions

 Global
3
Trump Administration Sanctions Middle Eastern Muslim Brotherhood Branches

Trump Administration Sanctions Middle Eastern Muslim Brotherhood Branches

 United States
4
Novo Nordisk Gears Up for Post-2026 Market Challenges

Novo Nordisk Gears Up for Post-2026 Market Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026