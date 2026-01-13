Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Trump Initiates Probe Against Federal Reserve Chair Powell

President Donald Trump's criminal probe into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has caused significant backlash, including protests from Republican lawmakers and former policymakers. This move has highlighted the importance of central bank independence and prompted comparisons to developing markets. Powell, amid a Justice Department inquiry, is fighting back.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:34 IST
President Donald Trump has launched a criminal inquiry into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, prompting a swift and widespread backlash from Republican lawmakers and former top policymakers, rallying in defense of Powell. This unprecedented action highlights concerns about the independence of the central bank, which is crucial for sound economic management.

Powell, who has cultivated bipartisan support, disclosed the Department of Justice probe concerning his comments on a Fed building project before the Senate Banking Committee. This has provoked global criticism, with three former Fed chairs warning against undermining the U.S. monetary policy, an act likened to weak emerging markets.

The escalating tensions mark Powell's most assertive stance yet against Trump's efforts to reshape the Fed. Trump's move is seen as an attempt to pressure Powell ahead of his term's expiration. Despite efforts to override independent governance, experts suggest Trump's influence on the Fed might be limited by existing board appointees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

