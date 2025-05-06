Currency Shifts and Trade Uncertainty Shake Global Markets

Investors worldwide are reassessing positions as global markets react to volatile U.S. trade policies. This week, the Taiwan dollar's unexpected surge contributed to a rally among Asian currencies, injecting optimism across the region.

Despite this, European stock futures forecast a static opening, as markets await the Federal Reserve's imminent policy decision. The U.S.'s shifting trade stance continues to sow uncertainty, with April's Purchasing Managers' Index from Europe set to highlight Trump's tariff policies' disruptions.

Attention also turns to European car manufacturers after Ford Motor withdraws its annual guidance due to U.S. uncertainties. Speculation grows that Asia might allow currencies to appreciate in exchange for favorable U.S. trade terms—yet the effectiveness of this strategy remains uncertain.

