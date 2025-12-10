Left Menu

Nephrocare's IPO: A Healthy Investment Opportunity?

Nephrocare Health Services' IPO received 12% subscription on its first day. The Rs 871-crore IPO offers a combination of fresh shares and an Offer For Sale. Funds raised will aid expansion and debt reduction. The IPO aims to value the Hyderabad-based company at over Rs 4,600 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 21:44 IST
Nephrocare's IPO: A Healthy Investment Opportunity?
The initial public offering of Nephrocare Health Services, trading under the brand NephroPlus, marked a moderate start with 12% subscription on its debut day, as per NSE data.

Retail investors showed higher interest with a 20% subscription, but institutional buyers exhibited tepid participation, securing just 448 of over 36 lakh reserved shares.

Nephrocare's Rs 871-crore IPO is structured in both fresh issue and offer-for-sale components, with funds designated for clinic expansion, debt servicing, and general business purposes. The issue closes on December 12, ahead of the market debut set for December 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

