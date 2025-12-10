Nephrocare's IPO: A Healthy Investment Opportunity?

The initial public offering of Nephrocare Health Services, trading under the brand NephroPlus, marked a moderate start with 12% subscription on its debut day, as per NSE data.

Retail investors showed higher interest with a 20% subscription, but institutional buyers exhibited tepid participation, securing just 448 of over 36 lakh reserved shares.

Nephrocare's Rs 871-crore IPO is structured in both fresh issue and offer-for-sale components, with funds designated for clinic expansion, debt servicing, and general business purposes. The issue closes on December 12, ahead of the market debut set for December 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)