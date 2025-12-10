Wakefit Innovations' IPO Success: A Twice-Subscribed Triumph
The initial public offering of home and furnishings firm Wakefit Innovations Ltd saw impressive success, being subscribed over twice on its closing day. It garnered substantial interest from various investor categories and aims to expand its retail presence and brand visibility with the proceeds.
Wakefit Innovations Ltd, a prominent player in the home and furnishings sector, witnessed overwhelming investor interest as its initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed more than twice on the final day of the sale.
The IPO, valued at Rs 1,289 crore, received bids for over 9.16 crore shares compared to the 3.63 crore shares available, indicating strong market confidence. The offering attracted retail, institutional, and non-institutional investors alike.
Proceeds from the IPO are earmarked for significant expansion, including the opening of new stores, updating equipment, and bolstering marketing efforts. Wakefit, which was incorporated in 2016, aims to further cement its growth in the competitive Indian market.
