Left Menu

Thrissur Pooram: The Confluence of Culture and Color

Thrissur Pooram, a celebrated festival at the Sree Vadakkumnathan Temple, is praised by Union Minister Suresh Gopi as a 'visual extravaganza'. With around 18 to 20 lakh attendees expected, the event features elephant processions, vibrant colors, and fireworks, showcasing Kerala's rich cultural heritage and unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 11:24 IST
Thrissur Pooram: The Confluence of Culture and Color
Union Minister Suresh Gopi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thrissur, a city known for its captivating traditions, is currently hosting the revered Thrissur Pooram festival at the Sree Vadakkumnathan Temple. According to BJP MP and Union Minister Suresh Gopi, this festival is unlike any other, celebrated as a 'visual extravaganza' that unifies cultural and spiritual fervor.

Union Minister Amit Shah extended his congratulations to the people of Kerala, recognizing Thrissur Pooram for its spectacular display of cultural harmony and age-old rituals. The festival was inaugurated ceremoniously with the entry of the deity Neythalakavilamma, marking the start of this majestic event.

In light of recent security concerns following the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, heightened security measures, including the use of urban commandos and an anti-drone system, are in place. Anticipating a turnout of 18 to 20 lakh attendees, Thrissur Collector Arjun Pandian assures that arrangements have been thoroughly planned.

The 36-hour festival engages visitors with processional elephants from major temples converging at the venue, the captivating sounds of Panchavadyam ensembles, and breathtaking fireworks. These elements not only attract locals but also visitors from across India, underscoring the cultural significance and widespread appeal of the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025