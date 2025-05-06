Thrissur Pooram: The Confluence of Culture and Color

Thrissur, a city known for its captivating traditions, is currently hosting the revered Thrissur Pooram festival at the Sree Vadakkumnathan Temple. According to BJP MP and Union Minister Suresh Gopi, this festival is unlike any other, celebrated as a 'visual extravaganza' that unifies cultural and spiritual fervor.

Union Minister Amit Shah extended his congratulations to the people of Kerala, recognizing Thrissur Pooram for its spectacular display of cultural harmony and age-old rituals. The festival was inaugurated ceremoniously with the entry of the deity Neythalakavilamma, marking the start of this majestic event.

In light of recent security concerns following the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, heightened security measures, including the use of urban commandos and an anti-drone system, are in place. Anticipating a turnout of 18 to 20 lakh attendees, Thrissur Collector Arjun Pandian assures that arrangements have been thoroughly planned.

The 36-hour festival engages visitors with processional elephants from major temples converging at the venue, the captivating sounds of Panchavadyam ensembles, and breathtaking fireworks. These elements not only attract locals but also visitors from across India, underscoring the cultural significance and widespread appeal of the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)