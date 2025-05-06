Left Menu

EU's Bold Plan: Ending Russian Gas Imports by 2027

The European Union is set to unveil a roadmap to cease new Russian gas deals by the end of the year and terminate existing contracts with Russia by 2027. The plan includes legal proposals to ban imports of Russian gas and LNG, aiming to phase out fossil fuel reliance.

Updated: 06-05-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 11:35 IST
  • Belgium

The European Union is gearing up to release a comprehensive plan this Tuesday detailing measures to halt new gas contracts with Russia by the year's end. The move aims to curtail reliance on Russian fossil fuels, marking a significant step towards energy independence.

According to information from EU officials, the roadmap will outline both immediate and long-term strategies. A key focus is the ban on new Russian gas import deals and spot contracts, which is expected to be formally proposed by June and enforced by 2025.

Additionally, existing contracts for Russian gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) will face bans by 2027. While the details remain confidential, these ambitious plans underscore the EU's commitment to reshaping its energy landscape amid geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

