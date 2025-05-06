Left Menu

Quest Global and bp Join Forces for Energy Transition in Bengaluru

Quest Global partners with energy leader bp to establish a dedicated center in Bengaluru, enhancing bp's upstream growth and energy transition. The collaboration focuses on innovation, with Quest Global onboarding talent and achieving key training milestones. The initiative complements bp's existing hubs, aiming to impact the energy industry positively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-05-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 12:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Quest Global, a prominent player in global product engineering, has been selected by energy giant bp to create a new dedicated center in Bengaluru. This initiative aligns with bp's strategy of expanding its upstream operations and investing prudently in the energy transition.

The partnership sees Quest Global actively recruiting and training talent to support bp's ventures in production, operations, and gas & low carbon energy. The Bengaluru center celebrated the training of its first 100 engineers within the past year and plans to escalate its scale. The work in Bengaluru will supplement bp's ongoing innovation at its established hubs, including the Technical Solutions hub in Pune.

Ajit Prabhu, Co-founder & CEO of Quest Global, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: "We are honoured to support bp's expansion of business and technology centers globally. Our focus on customer satisfaction, proven collaborative approach, and entrepreneurial spirit are poised to positively influence the energy industry." Quest Global, with over 25 years of solving complex engineering challenges across multiple industries, emphasizes a multi-faceted approach that fuses technology, industry expertise, and diverse talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

