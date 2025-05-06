Cocoa Boom Transforms Ikom: Meet Nigeria's 'Cocoa Boys'

In the cocoa-rich region of Ikom, Nigeria, professionals are leaving their day jobs to pursue a promising future in cocoa farming. Soaring cocoa prices have caught the attention of civil engineers, bankers, and scientists, all looking to cash in on a burgeoning market.

Anyoghe Akwa, a former civil engineer, is among the new wave of what locals call 'cocoa boys,' drawn back to their roots by the financial rewards of cocoa farming. With prices reaching nearly 20 times their 2022 value, the allure of substantial profits is undeniable.

Despite its potential, Nigeria's cocoa industry faces challenges, including smuggling and fluctuating stats. However, with continuous government efforts and resilient new entrants, the sector holds a promising future, enticing careers across the economic landscape of Ikom.

