Left Menu

UNSC Meeting Reveals Strains as China Set to Veto Anti-Pakistan Stance

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor anticipates no decisive outcomes from a recent UNSC meeting. Due to a likely Chinese veto against resolutions targeting Pakistan, Tharoor foresees only general calls for peace and critiques against terrorism, particularly over the Lashkar-e-Taiba issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 12:38 IST
UNSC Meeting Reveals Strains as China Set to Veto Anti-Pakistan Stance
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The United Nations Security Council convened for a closed-door session in New York amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor expressed skepticism over any substantive results from the meeting, attributing potential deadlocks to China's expected veto against resolutions critical of Pakistan.

Tharoor, a former UN diplomat, emphasized that while resolutions against India face likely vetoes from multiple nations, the meeting may only produce a general statement urging peace and expressing concern over terrorism. He noted the session didn't favor Pakistan, as members raised questions about Lashkar-e-Taiba.

In these confidential deliberations, where all information is unofficial, the council's 15 members reportedly questioned Pakistan, challenging narratives about terrorism following the Pahalgam attack. Despite Pakistan's expectations, members condemned the attack and highlighted issues of targeted violence based on religious faith, sources disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025