UNSC Meeting Reveals Strains as China Set to Veto Anti-Pakistan Stance

The United Nations Security Council convened for a closed-door session in New York amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor expressed skepticism over any substantive results from the meeting, attributing potential deadlocks to China's expected veto against resolutions critical of Pakistan.

Tharoor, a former UN diplomat, emphasized that while resolutions against India face likely vetoes from multiple nations, the meeting may only produce a general statement urging peace and expressing concern over terrorism. He noted the session didn't favor Pakistan, as members raised questions about Lashkar-e-Taiba.

In these confidential deliberations, where all information is unofficial, the council's 15 members reportedly questioned Pakistan, challenging narratives about terrorism following the Pahalgam attack. Despite Pakistan's expectations, members condemned the attack and highlighted issues of targeted violence based on religious faith, sources disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)