Sundaram Home Finance to Raise Rs 6,000 Crore for Expansion
Sundaram Home Finance is set to raise over Rs 6,000 crore for growth this financial year, using a mix of financial tools. The company reported a notable rise in profits and disbursements and plans further expansion, especially into Tier II and III towns, focusing on emerging business segments.
- Country:
- India
Sundaram Home Finance is targeting a major expansion by raising over Rs 6,000 crore in the current financial year. This initiative will be supported through a blend of refinancing avenues such as NHB loans, bank debts, debentures, and fixed deposits, as confirmed by company officials.
The company's financial performance has been strong, with a 26% increase in net profit for Q1 2025, touching Rs 71.57 crore compared to Rs 56.80 crore the previous year. Disbursements also saw a significant rise, recording Rs 1,929 crore in the latest quarter compared to Rs 1,469 crore in the same period last year.
Strategically, Sundaram Home Finance is focusing on emerging markets in small towns, perceiving these areas as growth catalysts in both prime home finance and budding business sectors. The company plans to strengthen its network in Tamil Nadu while exploring opportunities for expansion into new territories outside the state this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
