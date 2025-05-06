Left Menu

Punjab Prepares for Nationwide Mock Drills to Enhance Emergency Readiness

Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced imminent mock drills across 20 districts to ensure preparedness for emergencies. Including the Civil Defence, Punjab Police, and Home Ministry, these exercises align with national efforts for emergency response. The drills also involve air raid siren tests and public awareness initiatives.

Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab is gearing up for a significant safety exercise, with mock drills planned across 20 districts on May 7. These exercises, confirmed by Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, are part of a nationwide initiative aiming to bolster emergency preparedness.

The drills will see participation from teams across the Civil Defence, Punjab Police, and the Home Ministry. Cheema emphasized the state's commitment to safety, stating, "We have to protect our 500km border and citizens." The initiatives are closely monitored by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to ensure citizen safety.

Meanwhile, Civil Defence units in Lucknow rehearsed mock drills amidst increasing tensions between India and Pakistan. Preparations include air raid siren tests, as local police and administration gear up for the nationwide exercise. Amarnath Mishra from Civil Defence stressed the importance of public awareness during these drills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

