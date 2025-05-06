Delhi's Power Push: Unveiling of Multi-Storey Substation
Delhi government inaugurated a state-of-the-art 66/11KV GIS grid substation in Manglapuri, enhancing the city's power infrastructure. The multi-storey station aims to address land scarcity issues and improve electricity stability, marking a significant step towards uninterrupted 24x7 supply in the capital, benefiting 10 lakh residents.
On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a cutting-edge 66/11KV GIS power substation located in Manglapuri. This development is part of the government's strategy to provide an uninterrupted 24x7 electricity supply to the city of Delhi.
The newly inaugurated substation, situated in a multi-storey building, will serve a population of 10 lakh. Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood accompanied Gupta during the inauguration ceremony. The Chief Minister highlighted this achievement as an innovative solution, addressing the city's land scarcity.
Minister Sood also emphasized the substation's key features, such as its gas-based grid, which enhances safety and land-use efficiency. The facility is remotely accessible via SCADA command center, making it a significant milestone in Delhi's efforts to become a power hub.
(With inputs from agencies.)
