India has expedited its hydropower projects in the Kashmir region by advancing their start dates, following the suspension of a pivotal water-sharing treaty with Pakistan. This strategic move, fueled by recent tensions and accusations surrounding a deadly attack in Kashmir, further strains the Indo-Pakistan relations.

The Kashmir attack, attributed by India to Pakistan-based elements, led India to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960. The suspension is seen as an attempt to leverage water resources, hurting Pakistan, which heavily relies on the Indus system for agriculture and hydroelectricity.

Despite Pakistan's legal warnings, India remains unfazed, advancing its projects in a bid to boost energy production and possibly initiate new infrastructures. The effectiveness of this aggressive policy leaves open questions about the potential for military escalation in the region.

