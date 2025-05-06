Yogi Adityanath Pushes for Sugar Industry Revamp Amid Weather Challenges

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a key meeting with officials to discuss advancements in the state's sugar industry and sugarcane development sector. He advocated for extending the operational days of sugar mills from 142 to 155 to enhance productivity, according to an official statement from his office.

Adityanath called for a collaborative effort involving farmers, research centers, sugar mills, and committees to spur sugarcane progress. He assured stringent measures against mills failing to make timely payments. Cooperative and federation mills face performance reviews, amid concerns over state production capabilities.

In response to recent turbulent weather, Adityanath instructed authorities in storm-hit districts to expedite relief efforts and conduct thorough assessments. He demanded swift compensation for affected families and emphasized quick crop damage evaluations, urging drainage improvements in waterlogged areas as part of comprehensive disaster response actions.

