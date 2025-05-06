Yogi Adityanath Pushes for Sugar Industry Revamp Amid Weather Challenges
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized increasing the operational days of sugar mills and ensuring timely farmer payments. He also urged prompt relief for districts affected by adverse weather, stressing immediate compensation and efficient crop damage assessment to support impacted families and improve drainage systems.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a key meeting with officials to discuss advancements in the state's sugar industry and sugarcane development sector. He advocated for extending the operational days of sugar mills from 142 to 155 to enhance productivity, according to an official statement from his office.
Adityanath called for a collaborative effort involving farmers, research centers, sugar mills, and committees to spur sugarcane progress. He assured stringent measures against mills failing to make timely payments. Cooperative and federation mills face performance reviews, amid concerns over state production capabilities.
In response to recent turbulent weather, Adityanath instructed authorities in storm-hit districts to expedite relief efforts and conduct thorough assessments. He demanded swift compensation for affected families and emphasized quick crop damage evaluations, urging drainage improvements in waterlogged areas as part of comprehensive disaster response actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
G20 Agriculture Leaders Gather in Durban to Tackle Food Security, Innovation
Haryana Assures Farmers Relief Amid Development Surge
Chief Minister Announced Relief Measures for Fire-Hit Farmers
Punjab's Wheat Boom: Farmers Reap Benefits
AI in Agriculture: Sharad Pawar's Meeting Sparks Political Chatter