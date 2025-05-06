Nationwide Civil Defence Drills to Boost Safety Preparedness Amid Rising Tensions

On Tuesday, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan convened a high-level meeting to finalize plans for nationwide mock drills intended to assess and enhance Civil Defence effectiveness. The gathering at the Ministry of Home Affairs witnessed the presence of several prominent officials, including the Director Generals of Civil Defence and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Speaking after the meeting, a representative from the National Disaster Management Authority stated, 'We are reviewing preparedness. Loopholes to be rectified have been identified.' In a strategic move to bolster civil defence mechanisms amidst escalating tensions with Pakistan, the Union Home Ministry has set plans in motion for comprehensive Civil Defence Exercises and Rehearsals.

The drills, scheduled for May 7, will span 244 districts across the country. A written communication from the Union Home Ministry to the Chief Secretaries underscores the nationwide objective: to assess the state of readiness in Civil Defence systems at both state and village levels. This massive exercise aims to test various components such as air raid warning systems, radio communications with the IAF, and control room functionalities.

The drill's extensive objectives also include civilian training—especially for students—on key Civil Defence strategies. This includes self-protection during hostile attacks, executing crash blackout measures, and employing early camouflaging techniques for vital installations. The drills will verify the activation of Civil Defence Services, including wardens and firefighting units, while examining evacuation plans.

This initiative follows a recent tragic event on April 22, when a terror attack in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives, prompting stern governmental assurances of strict repercussions for those responsible.

