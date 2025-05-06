Tamil Nadu Champions Sports Growth with Historic Initiatives

Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin declared unprecedented backing for athletes by venturing into new territory with sponsorships and kits provided before competitions. Speaking on Tuesday, he committed to nurturing sports talent with innovative initiatives like government jobs for athletes.

Under his leadership, 680 athletes received government sponsorship, and 100 more are slated to be given jobs, including dedicated positions for the physically challenged. Over the last four years, Rs 150 crore in incentives have benefited 4,650 athletes, showcasing Tamil Nadu's dedication to sports development.

Stalin highlighted the government's focus on infrastructure, noting a significant increase in funding from Rs 348 crore to Rs 548 crore over four years. Meanwhile, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin reiterated the DMK government's achievement of promises, entering the fifth year with consistency in its Dravidian model policies without compromise.

