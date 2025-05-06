British Stocks Tumble Amid Tariff Concerns and Policy Decisions

After a day of closure, the British stock market reopened with a downward slide on Tuesday, reflecting persistent worries over tariffs and their broader economic consequences. Investors are now looking towards pivotal monetary policy announcements from the Bank of England and the U.S. Federal Reserve for direction.

By mid-morning trading, the FTSE 100 had decreased by 0.2%, jeopardizing a remarkable 15-session winning streak. Midcap indices were not spared either, retreating by 0.1% and potentially ending their eight-session upward momentum.

Amid this backdrop, hopes for a resolution to ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions have been dampened, as recent measures from U.S. President Trump, including a significant tariff on foreign films and proposed pharmaceutical tariffs, create uncertainty. The upcoming Bank of England decision, with the potential for a rate cut, is highly anticipated, while U.S. Federal Reserve officials are likely to maintain existing rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)