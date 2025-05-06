Matix Fertilisers Reaches Milestone with Rapid Expansion into Crop Protection

Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited, a company promoted by Nishant Kanodia, has been forging a path of rapid success, achieving a landmark milestone in the competitive agricultural sector. In under three years, the company has expanded its crop protection and supplement business to ₹200 crore in revenue, underscoring its strategic focus on high-impact agri-products.

The significant growth reflects the trust placed in Matix by Indian farmers and is bolstered by strategic co-marketing partnerships with industry leaders such as UPL and CRYSTAL. The company has scaled its portfolio remarkably, becoming the country's top trader in Single Super Phosphate and expanding its range to include products like Zinc Sulphate, Phosphate Rich Organic Manure, and innovative specialty fertilisers.

Matix continues its upward trajectory with its integrated urea plant in Panagarh operating at full capacity, ensuring a steady supply of crucial nutrients. Committed to sustainability, Matix aligns with the Government's organic agriculture push, aiming to nourish every farm while contributing meaningfully to food security through comprehensive agri-inputs solutions.

