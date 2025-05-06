Sudan's Strategic Port Under Siege: Drone Warfare Escalates

Port Sudan, Sudan's chief port city, is embroiled in conflict following a series of intense drone assaults. Key infrastructures, including fuel depots, have been severely damaged, signaling a significant escalation in the ongoing civil war.

The strikes, described as the most severe since the conflict erupted, have further threatened the precarious humanitarian situation. They have jeopardized vital aid routes and impacted electricity supply, exacerbating conditions for the hundreds of thousands displaced within the region.

While the Sudanese army suspects the RSF in the latest aggression, accusations and regional geopolitical tensions continue to complicate an already volatile situation. The conflict's dynamics are shifting, with both sides employing new tactics, further intensifying the protracted crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)