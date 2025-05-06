China Imposes Anti-Dumping Duties on Indian Cypermethrin Imports
China's commerce ministry has announced a five-year imposition of anti-dumping duties on cypermethrin imports from India. This decision follows a final determination that such imports have been dumped, causing damage to Chinese producers. Cypermethrin is widely used in agriculture and sanitation to control pests.
- Country:
- China
In a significant trade move, China's commerce ministry declared that it will implement anti-dumping duties on cypermethrin imports from India for a duration of five years, starting from May 7. This decision comes after conclusive findings regarding the dumping of this insecticide, which has allegedly harmed local producers.
Cypermethrin is a critical insecticide in the agricultural and sanitation sectors, extensively utilized to control pests affecting a range of crops like cotton, vegetables, corn, and flowers. The action is part of China's ongoing efforts to protect domestic industries from unfair trade practices.
China's anti-dumping duties aim to level the playing field for domestic producers while maintaining the balance in its agricultural markets. Such measures could also potentially influence global trade relationships and trigger responses from Indian authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
G20 Agriculture Leaders Gather in Durban to Tackle Food Security, Innovation
AI in Agriculture: Sharad Pawar's Meeting Sparks Political Chatter
Boosting Rural Prospects: Gadkari's Call for Agriculture and Bamboo Innovation
Fisheries in Maharashtra Awarded Agriculture Status: A Historic Boost for Fishermen
Himachal Pradesh's Rs 2,000 Crore Boost to Agriculture: A Game-Changer for Rural Economy