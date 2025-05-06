Left Menu

China Imposes Anti-Dumping Duties on Indian Cypermethrin Imports

China's commerce ministry has announced a five-year imposition of anti-dumping duties on cypermethrin imports from India. This decision follows a final determination that such imports have been dumped, causing damage to Chinese producers. Cypermethrin is widely used in agriculture and sanitation to control pests.

In a significant trade move, China's commerce ministry declared that it will implement anti-dumping duties on cypermethrin imports from India for a duration of five years, starting from May 7. This decision comes after conclusive findings regarding the dumping of this insecticide, which has allegedly harmed local producers.

Cypermethrin is a critical insecticide in the agricultural and sanitation sectors, extensively utilized to control pests affecting a range of crops like cotton, vegetables, corn, and flowers. The action is part of China's ongoing efforts to protect domestic industries from unfair trade practices.

China's anti-dumping duties aim to level the playing field for domestic producers while maintaining the balance in its agricultural markets. Such measures could also potentially influence global trade relationships and trigger responses from Indian authorities.

