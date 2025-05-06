Rajasthan Shines: Solar Energy Surpasses 1,000 MW Under PM Kusum Yojana
Rajasthan's solar energy production has surpassed the 1,000 MW mark under the PM Kusum Yojana, benefiting 1.7 lakh farmers with daytime electricity. The initiative, launched with 560 solar-powered grids, aids over 70,000 agricultural consumers. This sustainable endeavor aims to provide daytime electricity to all farmers by 2027.
In an impressive stride towards sustainable energy, Rajasthan's solar power production has exceeded 1,000 MW under the PM Kusum Yojana, officials announced Tuesday.
This significant milestone benefits approximately 1.7 lakh farmers, granting them access to electricity during daylight hours, the statement elaborated.
The scheme, implemented in phases, has seen over 70,000 agricultural consumers connected through 560 decentralized solar power grids. Additionally, Component-B of the initiative has enabled solar connectivity for about 1 lakh farmers' agricultural pumps. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma affirmed the state's commitment to ensuring daytime electricity for farmers by 2027, marking it a flagship scheme of the government.
