Push for Grassroots Democracy: Deora Urges Swift Local Elections in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora calls for the expeditious announcement of Maharashtra's local body election dates following the Supreme Court's directive. As the state grapples with OBC reservation disputes, Deora stresses the necessity of elected grassroots representation. The Shiv Sena readies for timely polls, emphasizing democratic engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:26 IST
Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Tuesday, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora urged the Election Commission to quickly announce the dates for local body elections in Maharashtra, emphasizing the urgency for elected representatives at the grassroots. His appeal comes after the Supreme Court directed the state government to disclose the pending election schedule.

In a statement to ANI, Deora said, "We want the local body elections conducted at the earliest to ensure representation." He highlighted the desire for timely elections over any political maneuvering. Supported by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's leadership, the Shiv Sena is preparing to actively contest these elections.

The Supreme Court's directive commands the Maharashtra Election Commission to announce elections within four weeks, stressing the constitutional mandate of grassroots democracy and the need for periodic elections. Despite pending issues around OBC reservations, the court insists elections proceed based on prior laws, underscoring the urgency for democratic progression in the state.

