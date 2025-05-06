Left Menu

Kiren Bedi Encourages Preparedness: Mock Drills for Public Safety Not Alarming

Former IPS officer Kiren Bedi reassures the public about nationwide mock drills called by MHA for civil defense, emphasizing collective responsibility and prevention. The drills, scheduled across 244 districts, aim to enhance civil defense readiness and teach citizens to protect themselves in emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:46 IST
Former IPS officer and former LG of Puducherry Kiren Bedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former IPS officer and ex-Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Kiren Bedi, has addressed public concerns over the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) call for mock drills across India, stating that these exercises should not be a source of worry, but rather serve as a means of self-assurance and community unity.

In a conversation with ANI, Bedi highlighted the collective responsibility now embraced by citizens of all ages in India. She asserted that 'preparation is prevention,' and praised the harmonious collaboration involving local police, disaster management authorities, and civic volunteers like NCC students, NSS, and civil defence personnel.

The Union Home Ministry announced that beginning May 7, mock drills will be conducted nationwide, including at the village level, to fortify civil defense strategies. These drills will test systems such as air raid warnings and radio communications, and provide civilians with essential training to prepare for potential threats, ultimately reinforcing nationwide resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

