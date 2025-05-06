Kiren Bedi Encourages Preparedness: Mock Drills for Public Safety Not Alarming

Former IPS officer and ex-Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Kiren Bedi, has addressed public concerns over the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) call for mock drills across India, stating that these exercises should not be a source of worry, but rather serve as a means of self-assurance and community unity.

In a conversation with ANI, Bedi highlighted the collective responsibility now embraced by citizens of all ages in India. She asserted that 'preparation is prevention,' and praised the harmonious collaboration involving local police, disaster management authorities, and civic volunteers like NCC students, NSS, and civil defence personnel.

The Union Home Ministry announced that beginning May 7, mock drills will be conducted nationwide, including at the village level, to fortify civil defense strategies. These drills will test systems such as air raid warnings and radio communications, and provide civilians with essential training to prepare for potential threats, ultimately reinforcing nationwide resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)