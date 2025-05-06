Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Greenlights Major Policy Reforms

In a significant move, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has sanctioned several progressive measures aimed at strengthening the state's socio-economic fabric. Key among these is the inclusion of domestic working women under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behana Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojna, a scheme that now provides Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women and their daughters over 21 years.

Ahead of the upcoming agricultural season, the Cabinet approved an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for naturally grown crops. Notably, the MSP for wheat has been bumped from Rs 40 to Rs 60 per kilogram, and maize from Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kilogram. Pangi has also been declared the state's first Natural Farming Sub-Division, recognizing its unique agricultural contributions.

Further enhancing the state's infrastructure, the Cabinet cleared 422 new stage carriage routes to private operators, promoting better transportation services. In a bid to alleviate parking challenges, previously closed basement floors will be reopened for parking. The Cabinet also approved new healthcare and educational facilities and initiatives, including the establishment of various medical departments and upgrading health centers to better serve the state's population.

(With inputs from agencies.)