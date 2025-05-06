Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Greenlights Major Policy Reforms

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, led by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, approved several initiatives, including benefits for domestic workers, increased MSP for crops, and new health and transport developments. The Cabinet also pushed infrastructure projects and policy changes in education and homestays. Regional agricultural and health facilities received significant upgrades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:05 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has sanctioned several progressive measures aimed at strengthening the state's socio-economic fabric. Key among these is the inclusion of domestic working women under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behana Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojna, a scheme that now provides Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women and their daughters over 21 years.

Ahead of the upcoming agricultural season, the Cabinet approved an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for naturally grown crops. Notably, the MSP for wheat has been bumped from Rs 40 to Rs 60 per kilogram, and maize from Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kilogram. Pangi has also been declared the state's first Natural Farming Sub-Division, recognizing its unique agricultural contributions.

Further enhancing the state's infrastructure, the Cabinet cleared 422 new stage carriage routes to private operators, promoting better transportation services. In a bid to alleviate parking challenges, previously closed basement floors will be reopened for parking. The Cabinet also approved new healthcare and educational facilities and initiatives, including the establishment of various medical departments and upgrading health centers to better serve the state's population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

