Tragedy in Rohini: A Heartbreaking End

A 24-year-old woman in Rohini, Delhi, was found deceased after her live-in partner allegedly married another woman. Depression allegedly followed this discovery, leading to her tragic demise. Police report no suspected foul play. The woman had left a prior marriage due to domestic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Rohini area, where a 24-year-old woman's life came to a heartbreaking end. The police revealed she was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan by officers responding to an emergency call.

The woman had reportedly been suffering from depression after learning that her live-in partner had married another woman. A police source mentioned that social media posts had revealed the news to her, prompting distressing actions.

No foul play is suspected in the case, as per preliminary investigations. The body was handed over to her family after a post-mortem examination was performed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

