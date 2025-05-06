Left Menu

House of Himalayas: Boosting Uttarakhand's Economy and Culture at Airports

Union Minister Chouhan and CM Dhami inaugurated 'House of Himalayas' stores at Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport to enhance local product visibility and bolster Uttarakhand's economy. The initiative aims to connect global travelers with the state's culture, offering high-quality local merchandise while promoting economic growth and employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:55 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, alongside Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, inaugurated the 'House of Himalayas' store at Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport. This initiative intends to spotlight Uttarakhand's indigenous products, aiming to enhance their accessibility to tourists from across the globe, while bolstering the local economy.

Speaking at the event, Minister Chouhan praised the venture, indicating that stores at various airports will significantly boost the 'House of Himalayas' brand. This venture promises to showcase the state's local produce, reputed for its quality, packaging, and branding, and facilitate a wider reach across the nation.

Chouhan revealed the central government's plans to establish a Centre of Excellence in Uttarakhand, backed by Chief Minister Dhami's assertion that this move would provide new platforms for local products, reflecting the state's cultural identity. Additionally, CM Dhami introduced Mobile Medical Units to improve healthcare in remote regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

