House of Himalayas: Boosting Uttarakhand's Economy and Culture at Airports

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, alongside Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, inaugurated the 'House of Himalayas' store at Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport. This initiative intends to spotlight Uttarakhand's indigenous products, aiming to enhance their accessibility to tourists from across the globe, while bolstering the local economy.

Speaking at the event, Minister Chouhan praised the venture, indicating that stores at various airports will significantly boost the 'House of Himalayas' brand. This venture promises to showcase the state's local produce, reputed for its quality, packaging, and branding, and facilitate a wider reach across the nation.

Chouhan revealed the central government's plans to establish a Centre of Excellence in Uttarakhand, backed by Chief Minister Dhami's assertion that this move would provide new platforms for local products, reflecting the state's cultural identity. Additionally, CM Dhami introduced Mobile Medical Units to improve healthcare in remote regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)