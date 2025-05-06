Delhi Government Boosts Lifesaving Dialysis Services in Major Healthcare Expansion

The Delhi government is significantly enhancing its public healthcare infrastructure by installing 300 additional dialysis machines across 16 government hospitals. This move, under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Program (PMNDP) and the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Dialysis Project, aims to provide free services to the economically disadvantaged and subsidized rates for others, according to an official release.

As part of this initiative, 150 machines already operational under PMNDP and another 150 machines are being deployed to strengthen the healthcare framework. Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, Minister of Health for GNCTD, emphasized that this effort underscores a commitment to make lifesaving dialysis services a right for all citizens, regardless of financial status.

With these additions, dialysis services will be available at both existing and newly established centres in major hospitals including Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, and more. The government is committed to transforming Delhi's healthcare into a system that is not only accessible and inclusive but also future-ready, supported by trained personnel and quality care measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)