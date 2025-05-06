Amarnath Yatra 2025: Intensive Preparations and Security Enhancements Underway

With less than two months until the commencement of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025, preparations are intensifying along the Pahalgam route. Scheduled for a July 3 launch, the yatra is seeing increased coordination between security agencies and civil departments to ensure a smooth and secure journey for pilgrims.

At the Nunwan Base Camp, located near Pahalgam, a significant verification and registration process is in progress for ponies, their handlers, and service providers. This group is essential for transporting pilgrims and supplies on the arduous trek to the Amarnath cave shrine. A collaborative team of officials from the Labour and Animal Husbandry Departments is stationed at checkpoints, overseeing the verification of identity and health status of ponies and their owners.

Dr. Burhanuddin from the Animal Husbandry Department (Anantnag) detailed the registration process. "Each year, our pony owners must undergo police verification before registering with the Labour Department. They then proceed to our department, where ponies are registered through a coin-based system following a health checkup. The ponies also receive insurance coverage, which is free for one year," he explained. Dr. Burhanuddin reported that roughly 1,200 ponies have been registered to date at Nunwan.

