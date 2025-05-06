Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Double Boost: Women Empowerment and Enhanced Health Services

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasizes the transformation of women's self-help groups through initiatives like 'Sashakt Bahna Yojana'. At the same time, the state is enhancing rural health services with new Mobile Medical Units, part of a mission to ensure healthcare reaches remote areas.

In a significant development for Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced transformative steps for women's self-help groups (SHGs) and rural healthcare. Speaking at the 'Lakhpati Didi and Progressive Farmer Dialogue Program' in Rishikesh, he highlighted the 'Sashakt Bahna Yojana', a program aimed at empowering women across the state.

Chief Minister Dhami reflected on the success of such initiatives, recalling the impact of 'Nari Shakti Bandhan' programs. He noted the positive changes as women embrace opportunities and contribute to societal advancement. On health services, the launch of five Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) marks a stride forward in providing essential healthcare to remote areas.

The MMUs are a proactive step under the 'Healthy Uttarakhand, Prosperous Uttarakhand' mission, equipped with necessary diagnostic tools. Operated by Common Service Centre and funded by REC's CSR initiative, these units target areas like Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Tehri Garhwal, with one dedicated to women's health needs.

