Left Menu

PM Modi Champions Human-Centric Development at India@2047 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a shift towards a Gross Empowerment of People (GEP) model at the India@2047 Summit, focusing on dignity and empowerment over traditional GDP metrics. Modi emphasized government initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and PM Awas Yojana as vital to this transformative approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:14 IST
PM Modi Champions Human-Centric Development at India@2047 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credit: Youtube of Narendra Modi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the India@2047 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored a pivotal shift in India's development model, moving from a Gross Domestic Product (GDP)-focused approach to a Gross Empowerment of People (GEP) framework.

This transformative model emphasizes human-centric globalisation, prioritizing individual dignity and empowerment over mere economic growth metrics.

PM Modi cited government schemes like Ayushman Bharat and PM Awas Yojana as key drivers in this empowerment-centric strategy, showcasing tangible impacts on citizens' lives.

Highlighting the upliftment of 25 crore individuals from poverty, the Prime Minister asserted that 'Democracy can deliver'.

He detailed measures taken to curb corruption, emphasizing the efficiency of direct benefit transfers that ensure beneficiaries receive their full entitlements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025