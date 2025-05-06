PM Modi Champions Human-Centric Development at India@2047 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a shift towards a Gross Empowerment of People (GEP) model at the India@2047 Summit, focusing on dignity and empowerment over traditional GDP metrics. Modi emphasized government initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and PM Awas Yojana as vital to this transformative approach.
At the India@2047 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored a pivotal shift in India's development model, moving from a Gross Domestic Product (GDP)-focused approach to a Gross Empowerment of People (GEP) framework.
This transformative model emphasizes human-centric globalisation, prioritizing individual dignity and empowerment over mere economic growth metrics.
PM Modi cited government schemes like Ayushman Bharat and PM Awas Yojana as key drivers in this empowerment-centric strategy, showcasing tangible impacts on citizens' lives.
Highlighting the upliftment of 25 crore individuals from poverty, the Prime Minister asserted that 'Democracy can deliver'.
He detailed measures taken to curb corruption, emphasizing the efficiency of direct benefit transfers that ensure beneficiaries receive their full entitlements.
