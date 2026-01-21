Left Menu

India's Vanguard of Democracy: Booth Level Officers Spotlighted in Major Conference

The Chief Election Commissioner of India highlighted the critical role of Booth Level Officers during the IICDEM-2026 conference in New Delhi. The event witnessed participation from international delegates, focusing on electoral efficiency and inclusive democracy practices, showcasing India's leadership in global election management.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar addresses during inaugural programme of IICDEM 2026.
India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, underscored the pivotal role of Booth Level Officers (BLO) as the cornerstone of the country's electoral democracy at the inauguration of the Indian International Conference on Democracy and Election Management 2026 (IICDEM-2026) held in New Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, Kumar elaborated on India's expansive electoral framework, highlighting the importance of accurate electoral rolls, which are maintained by the BLOs. He noted that India's elections are a massive democratic endeavor involving millions of voters and polling stations, with BLOs playing a central role in this process.

The conference, a landmark event in India, drew participation from nearly 100 countries and focused on themes of democracy and election management. Election officials and international guests gathered to discuss best practices and innovations in electoral processes, emphasizing the significance of inclusive and resilient democratic systems.

