Strengthening Democracy: India's First National Legislative Index Unveiled

In a significant move towards enhancing the effectiveness and accountability of India's legislative bodies, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced the introduction of a 'National Legislative Index'. The announcement was made during the valedictory address at the 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference, held in Lucknow.

Birla underscored the importance of holding at least 30 legislative sittings per year to ensure that state legislatures serve as effective platforms for the expression of public aspirations. He noted that the proposed index would foster healthy competition among legislative bodies, encouraging quality dialogue and improved efficiency.

The event saw participation from high-profile figures, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh. The conference concluded with six resolutions aimed at enhancing the democratic process, including a focus on leveraging technology and building legislative capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)