Haryana's Power Surcharge Waiver: Relief for Consumers

On Tuesday, Haryana Energy Minister Anil Vij introduced a new Surcharge Waiver Scheme, offering substantial relief to power consumers in the state. The initiative aims to address outstanding electricity bill dues across various consumer categories.

The scheme, which is set to run for six months, provides domestic and agricultural users an opportunity to avail themselves of a 10% waiver on their principal amounts when opting for lump-sum payments. Additionally, a full waiver on surcharges will be provided. For consumers choosing installment plans, a total exemption from surcharges is also on offer.

Vij elaborated that the scheme extends to government buildings, ensuring municipal bodies, village panchayats, and state enterprises also benefit from a full surcharge waiver for lump-sum bill settlements. Industrial consumers are eligible for a 50% surcharge reduction upon fulfilling specific payment conditions. This scheme is expected to significantly boost recovery efforts by power distribution companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)