India Halts Indus Water Treaty Amidst Rising Tensions with Pakistan
Amid heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, India suspends the Indus Water Treaty, signaling a stern response to Pakistan's support for terrorism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlines India's strategic initiatives to ensure domestic water usage, strengthen the banking sector, and foster international trade relations.
In a significant move following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has decided to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, which had previously allowed 80% of the Indus River System's water to flow into Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the India@2047 Summit, announced this shift as part of a broader strategy to curb cross-border terrorism.
The decision sends a clear message to Pakistan amidst rising tensions between the neighboring countries. Modi emphasized the importance of utilizing India's rightful share of water for domestic needs while also advancing river-linking projects to support Indian farmers. These projects, including the Ken-Betwa and Parvati-Kalisindh Chambal Link Projects, aim to enhance irrigation access across millions of hectares.
Beyond water-related initiatives, Modi highlighted the transformative reforms in India's banking sector and affirmed the administration's commitment to citizen-centric governance. Additionally, the Prime Minister shared the development of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, pointing to a strengthened global position and a focus on economic growth. This announcement follows similar trade agreements with nations such as the UAE, Australia, and Mauritius, as India positions itself as a key player on the world stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
