Left Menu

India Halts Indus Water Treaty Amidst Rising Tensions with Pakistan

Amid heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, India suspends the Indus Water Treaty, signaling a stern response to Pakistan's support for terrorism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlines India's strategic initiatives to ensure domestic water usage, strengthen the banking sector, and foster international trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 23:34 IST
India Halts Indus Water Treaty Amidst Rising Tensions with Pakistan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/@BJP4India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has decided to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, which had previously allowed 80% of the Indus River System's water to flow into Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the India@2047 Summit, announced this shift as part of a broader strategy to curb cross-border terrorism.

The decision sends a clear message to Pakistan amidst rising tensions between the neighboring countries. Modi emphasized the importance of utilizing India's rightful share of water for domestic needs while also advancing river-linking projects to support Indian farmers. These projects, including the Ken-Betwa and Parvati-Kalisindh Chambal Link Projects, aim to enhance irrigation access across millions of hectares.

Beyond water-related initiatives, Modi highlighted the transformative reforms in India's banking sector and affirmed the administration's commitment to citizen-centric governance. Additionally, the Prime Minister shared the development of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, pointing to a strengthened global position and a focus on economic growth. This announcement follows similar trade agreements with nations such as the UAE, Australia, and Mauritius, as India positions itself as a key player on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025