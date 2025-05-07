Left Menu

Venezuela's Cardon Refinery Resumes Operations

Venezuela's Cardon refinery has restarted its fluidized catalytic cracker, essential for automotive fuel production, after being non-operational for over a year due to technical failures and lack of raw materials. Currently, it processes 26,000 barrels per day, while a similar unit at Amuay handles 38,000 bpd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 04:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 04:12 IST
Venezuela's Cardon Refinery Resumes Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuela's second largest refinery, Cardon, has successfully restarted its fluidized catalytic cracker, an essential component in producing automotive fuel. This restart comes after the unit was out of service for over a year, plagued by technical issues and material shortages, according to four sources close to operations.

The Cardon facility, with a capacity of 88,000 barrels per day, processed 26,000 barrels on Tuesday, illustrating a phased resumption of operations. This improvement is noteworthy as fuel production is crucial for the nation's economy.

A similar unit at the Amuay refinery is simultaneously managing approximately 38,000 barrels per day, showing a concerted effort to boost fuel output across facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025