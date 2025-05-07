Venezuela's Cardon Refinery Resumes Operations

Venezuela's second largest refinery, Cardon, has successfully restarted its fluidized catalytic cracker, an essential component in producing automotive fuel. This restart comes after the unit was out of service for over a year, plagued by technical issues and material shortages, according to four sources close to operations.

The Cardon facility, with a capacity of 88,000 barrels per day, processed 26,000 barrels on Tuesday, illustrating a phased resumption of operations. This improvement is noteworthy as fuel production is crucial for the nation's economy.

A similar unit at the Amuay refinery is simultaneously managing approximately 38,000 barrels per day, showing a concerted effort to boost fuel output across facilities.

