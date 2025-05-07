Mexican Drug Lord Ovidio Guzman Strikes Plea Deal

Ovidio Guzman, the son of infamous drug lord Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzman, has reportedly negotiated a plea agreement with U.S. authorities. This deal pertains to charges related to his involvement in drug trafficking operations.

According to court records unveiled on Tuesday, Guzman conceded to certain conditions outlined by the U.S. judicial system, potentially impacting the ongoing fight against drug cartels.

While the specifics of the plea deal remain confidential, this case underscores the international collaboration required to address cross-border crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)