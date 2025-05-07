Questions Rise Over 'Operation Sindoor': Did Every Terrorist Face Justice?

Congress leader Rashid Alvi, on Wednesday, questioned the outcome of India's military action labeled as 'Operation Sindoor', specifically asking if all terrorists were eliminated. While acknowledging the Army's compliance with government orders, Alvi emphasized the need for comprehensive results.

His stance contrasts with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who commended the armed forces' precision in targeting terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. Highlighting India's firm policy against terrorism, Kharge urged national unity despite the divergent views within the party.

Operational details revealed that the Indian military executed a synchronized strike on nine terror targets, with assets from the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Monitoring by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured the success of the mission, targeting top terrorist figures from Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

