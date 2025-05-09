Left Menu

Iran and U.S. Set for Fourth Nuclear Negotiation Round

Iran has agreed to a fourth round of nuclear talks with the United States in Oman. The negotiations, advancing slowly, aim to resolve disputes over Iran's nuclear program, which Tehran claims is for civilian purposes. Mediator Oman postponed talks originally set for May 3 due to logistical issues.

Updated: 09-05-2025 21:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran and the United States are set to engage in a fourth round of nuclear talks. These discussions, advancing gradually, are crucial in resolving long-standing disputes over Iran's nuclear activities. The talks will convene in Oman, as confirmed by Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been vocal about the possibility of military action should a new agreement remain elusive. The 2015 deal, designed to limit Iran's nuclear capabilities, unraveled after the U.S. withdrawal. Western nations suspect Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons, a claim Iran denies. The Iranian government maintains its nuclear program is solely for civilian purposes.

The talks, initially planned for May 3 in Rome, were delayed for logistical reasons. Oman, acting as mediator, has now set the stage for discussions in Muscat. Araqchi emphasized the need for continued dialogue with Qatar and Saudi Arabia to address the broader regional concerns linked to Iran's nuclear ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

