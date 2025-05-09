Iran and U.S. Set for Fourth Nuclear Negotiation Round

Iran and the United States are set to engage in a fourth round of nuclear talks. These discussions, advancing gradually, are crucial in resolving long-standing disputes over Iran's nuclear activities. The talks will convene in Oman, as confirmed by Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been vocal about the possibility of military action should a new agreement remain elusive. The 2015 deal, designed to limit Iran's nuclear capabilities, unraveled after the U.S. withdrawal. Western nations suspect Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons, a claim Iran denies. The Iranian government maintains its nuclear program is solely for civilian purposes.

The talks, initially planned for May 3 in Rome, were delayed for logistical reasons. Oman, acting as mediator, has now set the stage for discussions in Muscat. Araqchi emphasized the need for continued dialogue with Qatar and Saudi Arabia to address the broader regional concerns linked to Iran's nuclear ambitions.

