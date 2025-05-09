Ambala and Jodhpur Tighten Security: Drones Banned Amid Rising Tensions
In response to escalating tensions, Ambala and Jodhpur authorities have enforced strict security measures, including drone bans and air raid siren tests. The moves aim to prevent emergencies and enhance preparedness in these sensitive areas, particularly with Ambala's history of wartime attacks and Jodhpur's strategic location near the Indo-Pak border.
Ambala Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomar announced new security measures to prepare for any potential emergencies, illustrating heightened vigilance in the district. Air raid sirens are operational, blackout drills conducted, and drone activities have been suspended to ensure public safety in the historically sensitive area.
Highlighting security protocols, Tomar emphasized the importance of precautions, urging residents to avoid placing bright billboards on power systems. A severe prohibition on drone use has been instated, with warnings of strict actions against violations. The district's proximity to conflict zones necessitates these robust measures.
Parallel actions were taken in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, where authorities banned drones without prior authorization, citing national security concerns due to the city's strategic Indo-Pak border location. Drone operators are instructed to surrender their equipment to local police, ensuring compliance under the Indian Civil Defence Code, 2023.
