Left Menu

Ambala and Jodhpur Tighten Security: Drones Banned Amid Rising Tensions

In response to escalating tensions, Ambala and Jodhpur authorities have enforced strict security measures, including drone bans and air raid siren tests. The moves aim to prevent emergencies and enhance preparedness in these sensitive areas, particularly with Ambala's history of wartime attacks and Jodhpur's strategic location near the Indo-Pak border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-05-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 23:40 IST
Ambala and Jodhpur Tighten Security: Drones Banned Amid Rising Tensions
Ambala Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ambala Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomar announced new security measures to prepare for any potential emergencies, illustrating heightened vigilance in the district. Air raid sirens are operational, blackout drills conducted, and drone activities have been suspended to ensure public safety in the historically sensitive area.

Highlighting security protocols, Tomar emphasized the importance of precautions, urging residents to avoid placing bright billboards on power systems. A severe prohibition on drone use has been instated, with warnings of strict actions against violations. The district's proximity to conflict zones necessitates these robust measures.

Parallel actions were taken in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, where authorities banned drones without prior authorization, citing national security concerns due to the city's strategic Indo-Pak border location. Drone operators are instructed to surrender their equipment to local police, ensuring compliance under the Indian Civil Defence Code, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025