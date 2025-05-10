Guarded Optimism Ahead of U.S.-China Trade Talks Spurs Market Movements

MSCI's global equities index experienced a modest rise on Friday as cautious optimism infiltrated markets ahead of the U.S.-China trade talks. The dollar lost ground amidst mixed market signals, while U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed the idea of the UK trade deal setting a precedent for negotiations with other nations.

India made a strategic move by offering to cut its tariff gap with the U.S. in exchange for exemptions from potential tariff hikes. As investors awaited the Geneva meeting between U.S. and Chinese officials, the markets remained tense but hopeful for positive developments.

The fluctuation in market indices, alongside rising oil and gold prices, underscored investor sentiments. Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum experienced notable gains, reflecting heightened interest and uncertainty in the financial sector as stakeholders observed the impending trade discussions.

