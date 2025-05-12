Zaggle Soars with 67% Profit Rise in Q4 FY2025

Fintech platform Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services announced a remarkable 67% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 32 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2025. This compares to a net profit of Rs 19 crore in the same quarter last year, as reported in their recent regulatory filing.

The quarter's performance was bolstered by a 50% rise in operating revenue, totaling Rs 411 crore, up from Rs 273 crore in the prior year. This surge reflects the company's robust growth trajectory.

Chairman Raj P Narayanam expressed optimism for the future, projecting organic FY26 topline growth between 35% and 40%. He emphasized that the company's focus remains on margin expansion through strategic leverage, operational efficiencies, and cross-selling initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)