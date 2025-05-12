Aramco's Resilience Amidst Trade Uncertainty: A Vision for Growth

Saudi oil titan Aramco anticipates steady demand for crude this year, with potential growth if the U.S. and China successfully negotiate a trade dispute resolution. The two countries, accounting for the world's largest economies, have tentatively agreed to reduce tariffs, a move that has surpassed expectations and assuaged global recession fears.

Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, in a post-earnings call, emphasized the company's optimism towards growing demand compared to 2024. The easing of tariffs is expected to bolster market demand further. Despite a 4.6% decline in first-quarter profits due to higher operating costs and subdued sales, Aramco remains confident.

As Saudi Arabia moves to diversify its economy through its Vision 2030 initiative, challenges remain with lower oil prices and rising costs affecting ambitious projects. Analysts predict lower Brent crude prices in 2025, but Aramco's strategic production hikes aim to sustain financial growth amidst these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)