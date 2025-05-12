Markets Soar on U.S.-China Tariff Agreement

Financial markets surged as the S&P 500 climbed to its highest point since March, driven by a significant U.S.-China agreement to cut tariffs. The Dow Jones and Nasdaq indices also recorded remarkable gains, soothing investor anxiety amid recent trade uncertainties.

Key U.S. indices surged on Monday, buoyed by a significant breakthrough in U.S.-China trade relations that aims to reduce tariffs that have strained global economies. The S&P 500 rose by 2.53%, while the Dow Jones and Nasdaq also posted significant gains, propelled by optimistic market sentiment.

Market optimism was reinforced by a robust performance in tech stocks. Nvidia and Tesla saw impressive rises in their stock prices, contributing to a tech sector rally. Consumer discretionary stocks led gains, while energy stocks followed with a lift from rising crude oil prices. Positive earnings reports from American companies further supported investor confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)