Markets Soar on U.S.-China Tariff Agreement
The S&P 500 reached a high after a U.S.-China tariff cut agreement eased market concerns. Major indices rallied, including the Dow and Nasdaq, with tech stocks like Nvidia and Tesla seeing significant gains. Crude oil prices surged, and upbeat economic reports also contributed to market optimism.
Market optimism was reinforced by a robust performance in tech stocks. Nvidia and Tesla saw impressive rises in their stock prices, contributing to a tech sector rally. Consumer discretionary stocks led gains, while energy stocks followed with a lift from rising crude oil prices. Positive earnings reports from American companies further supported investor confidence.
