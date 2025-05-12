Left Menu

Trade Truce Sparks Market Rally Amid U.S.-China Tariff Reduction

Global shares surged while haven assets fell following a temporary tariff reduction agreement between the U.S. and China. This agreement is seen as a significant step toward stabilizing global economies. Although uncertainty remains, analysts express cautious optimism, marking this development as beneficial for markets.

Updated: 12-05-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:40 IST
Global shares soared as the U.S. and China reached a temporary agreement to cut tariffs, providing a much-needed boost to international markets. Safe-haven assets, including gold and certain currencies, slumped in favor of a resurgent dollar.

Over the weekend, talks led both countries to reduce tariffs significantly during a 90-day negotiation period, which prompted a notable rise in major stock indices and restored market confidence. The dollar index showed robust gains against other currencies, highlighting a shift in investor sentiment.

While the immediate market response is positive, analysts remain wary of future developments. Potential economic slowdowns in the U.S. loom as ongoing trade negotiations continue to unfold, with experts advising caution despite the current market optimism.

