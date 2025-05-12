Left Menu

Power Outage Paralysis: Chaos on London's Tube Network

A power failure on London's Tube network caused major disruptions on Monday. Several lines, including the Bakerloo and Jubilee, experienced delays or suspensions. TfL is working to restore normal service. The incident prompts calls for an inquiry to prevent future disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:52 IST
Power Outage Paralysis: Chaos on London's Tube Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, a power failure led to widespread delays and disruptions on London's Tube network, with several major lines, including Bakerloo, severely impacted.

The Bakerloo line was fully suspended, and the Jubilee, Elizabeth, and Piccadilly lines faced varying delays. Transport for London (TfL) is actively working to restore normal service.

The incident, linked to a fault on the National Grid's transmission network, highlights ongoing vulnerability to power outages in critical transport infrastructure. Calls for an inquiry have been made to prevent future events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025