Power Outage Paralysis: Chaos on London's Tube Network

On Monday, a power failure led to widespread delays and disruptions on London's Tube network, with several major lines, including Bakerloo, severely impacted.

The Bakerloo line was fully suspended, and the Jubilee, Elizabeth, and Piccadilly lines faced varying delays. Transport for London (TfL) is actively working to restore normal service.

The incident, linked to a fault on the National Grid's transmission network, highlights ongoing vulnerability to power outages in critical transport infrastructure. Calls for an inquiry have been made to prevent future events.

(With inputs from agencies.)