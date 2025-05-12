Power Outage Paralysis: Chaos on London's Tube Network
A power failure on London's Tube network caused major disruptions on Monday. Several lines, including the Bakerloo and Jubilee, experienced delays or suspensions. TfL is working to restore normal service. The incident prompts calls for an inquiry to prevent future disruptions.
On Monday, a power failure led to widespread delays and disruptions on London's Tube network, with several major lines, including Bakerloo, severely impacted.
The Bakerloo line was fully suspended, and the Jubilee, Elizabeth, and Piccadilly lines faced varying delays. Transport for London (TfL) is actively working to restore normal service.
The incident, linked to a fault on the National Grid's transmission network, highlights ongoing vulnerability to power outages in critical transport infrastructure. Calls for an inquiry have been made to prevent future events.
